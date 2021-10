Selling Christmas lanterns is difficult in the time of COVID-19, vendor Lorna Javier says as she waits for customers on Saturday night, 2 October 2021, along the national highway in Ulas, Davao City. There are days, she says, when she records no sale. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

