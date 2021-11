Lumad leaders perform a ritual during the 25th Aldaw ta Kitanglad celebration in Brgy. Lupiagan, Sumilao, Bukidnon on Tuesday, 09 November 2021. The event, which is meant to highlight the socioeconomic and ecological importance of Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park, was shortened from the usual three days to just one day because of the pandemic. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

