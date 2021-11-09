Sebastian Duterte for Mayor

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte talks to reporters outside the office of the Commission on Elections in Magsaysay Park, Davao City, after filing his certificate of candidacy for Mayor on 9 November 2021. Mayor Sara Duterte withdrew from the mayoralty race in favor of brother Sebastian, but has kept mum about her future plan. Her withdrawal in the mayoralty race is being interpreted to pave the way for her candidacy as President or Vice President. The last day for substitution of candidates is on Monday, November 15. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO. READ STORY

