PHOTO ESSAY: Looking Back – Tropical Storm ‘Sendong’

Exactly 10 years ago, Tropical Storm “Sendong” (international name: “Washi”) made landfall in the municipality of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur in the afternoon of 16 December 2011. It then moved west towards Agusan del Sur and Bukidnon. But it wreaked the worst damage in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan as it struck at night, bringing with it rampaging floodwaters that caught residents off guard, many of them already well asleep late in the night. Over a thousand people perished, and some more still missing as many were swept into the sea.

Here are some of the pictures that MindaNews captured.

