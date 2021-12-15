Preparing for ‘Odette’ in Siargao By Roel Catoto - December 15, 2021 6:58 pm Laborers rush work on a landslide prone part of the highway in San Roque, Pilar town in Siargao Island on Wednesday (15 December 2021) as the island braces for the onset of Typhoon “Odette.” MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Plywood is now on demand in all of Siargao Island, which sits right on the forecast path of Typhoon “Odette,” as residents reinforce their houses, and owners of resorts by the sea shield their glass windows. This tricycle carrying sheets of plywood was spotted at Poblacion 4 in the municipality of General Luna on Wednesday (15 December 2021). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO A worker reinforces the glass doors and windows of a lodging house in Pilar town in Siargao Island with plywood on Wednesday (15 December 2021) as residents brace for the impact of Typhoon “Odette.” MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Boys set up a trap for land crabs locally known as “kayabang” just outside the latter’s burrow in Catangnan, General Luna, Siargao Island on Tuesday (14 December 2021). The boys said their catch will be part of the food the family is stocking up in preparation for Typhoon “Odette.”. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Vehicles from various parts of Siargao Island, but mostly owned by resort owners in the municipality of General Luna, are being parked at the Siargao Sports Complex in Dapa town on Tuesday (14 December 2021) for safety with the expected onslaught of Typhoon “Odette.” MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Residents trim tree branches at Cloud Nine in General Luna town in Siargao Island on Monday (13 December 2021) in anticipation of the wrath of Typhoon “Odette.” MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...