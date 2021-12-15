Seeking Shelter in Siargao

When the call for preemptive evacuation came Wednesday (15 December 2021) afternoon, many Siargao residents living close to the sea sought refuge in safer places.

Among those safe places is the newly built Siargao Sports Complex, which was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte only in November. Situated in the municipality of Dapa, the structure can reportedly accommodate 2,000 people.

Over 500 people, mostly women and children, have already sought refuge at the sports complex by 10 o’clock in the evening.

MindaNews’ Roel Catoto, who lives in Surigao City but now stranded in Siargao after doing an errand in the island, joined the “bakwits” at the sports complex in the evening

