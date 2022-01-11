Bus Bombing By Mindanews - January 11, 2022 11:16 am This Mindanao Star passenger bus plying the Davao City-Cotabato City route is cordoned off after a bomb exploded at the rear portion inside the vehicle as it was cruising the highway at Purok Narra, San Mateo, Aleosan, North Cotabato around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday (11 January 2022). Police said three of the 20 passengers were injured, but they have no idea yet as to the motive as investigations are ongoing. Photo from the Cotabato Provincial Police Command Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...