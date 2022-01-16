Dinagat 30 Days after Odette

SAN JOSE, Dinagat Islands (MindaNews/ 16 January) – Thirty days after Typhoon Odette made landfall in the Caraga region, the island province of Dinagat appears to still be in a state of emergency as many remote barangays have yet to receive adequate relief action from concerned agencies as well as relief organizations.
Odette made its second of nine landfalls in the Philippines in Cagdianao town in the province of Dinagat Islands at 3:10 p.m. on December 16, 2021.
Almost 30,000 houses were leveled to the ground or extensively damaged in the aftermath of the typhoon. The homeless are now staying in makeshift shelters with tarpaulin from donations serving as their roof. Dinagatnons, who rely mostly on fishing and farming for their livelihood are reliant on donations of rice and canned goods as fishing boats and crops have been totally wiped out.
As a local observer puts it, Dinagat appears to be still in a state of emergency 30 days after Odette (international name: Rai) made landfall on the island. It’s as if Odette struck only a few days ago.
Observers also note the limited attention of local and international relief organizations who appear to have been focusing their resources more on neighboring Siargao Island, the world-famous tourist destination.
Left to fend mostly for themselves, Dinagatnons muster the spirit of pahina (bayanihan) to help themselves as they have no one else to rely on.
(Leonard G Reyes is an independent film producer and photographer.He is a trained social worker and an experienced development communication officer for various NGOs)