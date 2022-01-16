Dinagat school By Leonard G. Reyes - January 16, 2022 10:41 pm The public school of Basilisa in Dinagat Islands, which sits on a small hill overlooking the town, bore the brunt of typhoon Odette’s wrath on December 16, 2021. The school was preparing for limited face to face classes in January after more than two years of module-based learning when typhoon Odette tore off the school’s roof and damaged learning materials and classrooms, most of them beyond salvaging. Photo taken 14 January 2022 LEONARD G. REYES Photo Essay: Dinagat 30 days after Odette Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...