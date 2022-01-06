Good Samaritan By Roel Catoto - January 6, 2022 9:07 pm A Good Samaritan reaches out to a farming community in a remote village in the municipality of Burgos in Siargao Island to distribute relief goods on Wednesday (6 January 2022). Typhoon “Odette” devastated many parts of the island. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Residents in Barangay San Mateo in the municipality of Burgos in Siargao Island receive mineral water and other goods from Good Samaritans who visited the area Wednesday (6 January 2022). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Residents in Barangay San Mateo in the municipality of Burgos in Siargao Island receive relief goods from Good Samaritans who visited the area Wednesday (6 January 2022). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...