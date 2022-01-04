Siargao Island 19 days after ‘Odette’ By Roel Catoto - January 4, 2022 6:14 pm An 82-year-old man from Barangay Poblacion 1 in General Luna, Siargao Island is the latest victim of diarrhea, which has afflicted many because of the unstable supply of drinking water after typhoon “Odette” devastated the island. Relatives brought the victim to his final resting place at the public cemetery Tuesday afternoon (4 January 2022). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Grandmother and mother of an infant who has recovered from diarrhea walk out of Dapa District hospital in Siargao Island on Tuesday (4 January 2022), but more patients remain confined, and a few more walk in, like the severely dehydrated girl in the background. More than 100 cases of diarrhea have been recorded in the municipality of Dapa since typhoon “Odette” hit the island. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO A medical staff of the General Luna Municipal Health Office shows on Tuesday (4 January 2022) this medicine that has run out of their shelves for three days already. They use this for relief of nausea among patients suffering from diarrhea. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO The sight of people queueing to charge their phones and other electronic gadgets is common all over Siargao Island, like in this gadget shop in the municipality of Dapa spotted on Tuesday (4 January 2022). The entire island has been without electricity for 19 days. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Workers in a buying station in the municipality of Dapa in Siargao Island haul copra to be brought to Surigao City on Tuesday (4 January 2022). They said the next harvest may come a long time after, as majority of the coconuts were uprooted, fell, or lost their fronds as typhoon “Odette” battered the island. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Farm animals get hungry, too, as vast areas of grasslands in Siargao Island dried up. Owners bring them to greener pastures, like this carabao photographed in the municipality of Pilar on Sunday (2 January 2022). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...