Toppled Tower By Roel Catoto - January 11, 2022 9:44 pm The tower of the old site of radio station RPN-DXKS, situated at the junction of Gov. Jose Sering and Rizal Streets in Surigao City, collapsed during the onslaught of Typhoon "Odette." The station has moved to another part of town and built a stronger tower that withstood the typhoon, and is now the only radio station in town that is still broadcasting. At least 30 media workers lost their jobs in Surigao City as radio communication facilities were destroyed. Photo taken on 10 January 2022. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO