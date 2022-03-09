Butuan is Pink By Ivy Marie Mangadlao - March 10, 2022 1:05 am Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the crowd at the People’s Rally in Guingona Park, Butuan City on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. Butuan was the sixth city in the Caraga region that Robredo visited during her two-day sortie. She was in Bislig and Tandag City, Surigao del Sur and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte on March 8 and Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur and Cabadbaran and Butuan cities in Agusan del Norte on March 9. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO Rivermaya band members urge the crowd at the Guingona Park in Butuan City to help in the campaign for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan and to talk to the undecided to get them to vote for the tandem and their senatorial slate. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...