Creativity is key

If you can’t have a political caravan or motorcade because the city mayor imposed a ban even if the Commission on Elections allows these activities, creativity is the key.

And that’s what led the campaign team of Maria Victoria ”Mags” Maglana to come up with MAGSikad, a parade of trisikads (bicycles with mounted sidecars) on Friday, 25 March 2022, Day 1 of the first day of the 45-day campaign period. Maglana is running for Representative of the 1st congressional district against reelectionist Representative Paolo Duterte, eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.



Mayor Sara Duterte banned political motorcades and caravans “due to the continuing increase of fuel costs, the inconvenience of the traffic jams it will create,” among others.

MAGSikad also gave Maglana an opportunity to talk with trisikad drivers about her platform and the concerns they want government to address. MindaNews photos by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Parade of trisikads for candidate Mags Maglana on 25 March 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Mags Maglana is running for Representative of the 1st congressional district of Davao City, against reelections Rep. Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

A time to ride and a time to campaign. Candidate Mags Maglana talks to trisikad drivers on the issues they are facing. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

