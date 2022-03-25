Creativity is key

If you can’t have a political caravan or motorcade because the city mayor imposed a ban even if the Commission on Elections allows these activities, creativity is the key.
And that’s what led the campaign team of Maria Victoria ”Mags” Maglana to come up with MAGSikad, a parade of trisikads (bicycles with mounted sidecars) on Friday, 25 March 2022, Day 1 of the first day of the 45-day campaign period. Maglana is running for Representative of the 1st congressional district against reelectionist Representative Paolo Duterte, eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Mayor Sara Duterte banned political motorcades and caravans “due to the continuing increase of fuel costs, the inconvenience of the traffic jams it will create,” among others.
MAGSikad also gave Maglana an opportunity to talk with trisikad drivers about her platform and the concerns they want government to address. MindaNews photos by GREGORIO C. BUENO