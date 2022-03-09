Justice for Chad By Contributed - March 10, 2022 1:05 am Priest officiates last rites for Lumad school volunteer teacher Chad Booc before interment in Cebu City on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. Booc was killed along with four others in New Bataan, Davao de Oro last month in what the military claimed to be an “encounter” with the New People’s Army but claimed by his colleagues to be a “massacre,’ Booc’s sister Nikki said that though they mourn, “we continue to live out the same passion and the same dedication to marginalized sectors he once lived with.” She vowed to “find the justice you deserve.” Photo courtesy of Save Our Schools Network Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...