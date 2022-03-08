Landslide in Iligan By Bobby Timonera - March 8, 2022 6:29 pm A motorcycle rider drives past a landslide area in Iligan City’s circumferential road (more commonly known as C3) in Barangay del Carmen on Tuesday (8 March 2022), a day after non-stop rains flooded many low-lying areas, including downtown, for two days. Although the thick concrete walls on both sides of the mountain were only recently finished, they were no match to nature’s wrath. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...