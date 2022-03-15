Leni in Cotabato Provinces By Yas D. Ocampo - March 15, 2022 3:06 pm Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to around 1,000 supporters gathered outside the Kidapawan City Hall in North Cotabato Tuesday morning (15 March 2022). MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO EARLY BIRDS. Youths from different parts of South Cotabato were the first to arrive at the Rizal Park in Koronadal City, the provincial capital, Tuesday morning (15 March 2022) to wait for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her partymates. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...