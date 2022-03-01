Little Pink Girl By Jules L. Benitez - March 1, 2022 6:07 pm A little girl in pink enjoys playing with the water and sand at the Isla Jardin del Mar in Barangay Gumasa, Glan, Sarangani Tuesday morning (1 March 2022). The 12-year-old beach resort continues to attract local and foreign tourists even with the current pandemic. Stretching one kilometer long of white sand, the resort offers overnight villas and fun water rides. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...