Marcos-Duterte in SouthCot By Bong S. Sarmiento - March 27, 2022 4:21 pm Supporters of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte brave the rain in this photograph taken at around 3:20 p.m. at the South Cotabato Sports Complex in Koronadal City on Sunday, 27 March 2022. The grand rally is supposed to start at 3 p.m. although other publicity materials say it is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the expected crowd is from "100K to 250K." Marcos is the frontrunner in surveys among 10 candidates for President while Duterte is the frontrunner among nine candidates for Vice President. MindaNews photo by BONG SARMIENTO