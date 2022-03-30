PHOTO ESSAY: Sun and Rain Over Pantukan

PANTUKAN, Davao de Oro (MindaNews / 30 March) – One cannot tell the level of support outside the shelter of tents at the open grounds in Barangay Kingking where the Marcos-Duterte ticket held their campaign in the municipality of Pantukan on Wednesday (30 March 2022).
Pantukan, twice mistakenly called Tampukan in a speech by senatorial candidate Larry Gadon, is a first class municipality of Davao de Oro. In the 2019 elections, Pantukan had 53,050 out of Davao de Oro’s 462,942 registered voters.
The sortie began under the heat of a scorching sun with temperature rising to 33 degrees Celsius. Supporters were treated to appearances of rap artist Andrew E and some of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte likewise gave a speech and took selfies with the crowd, before the introduction of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. While most of those under the shelter of large tents around the grounds stayed put, a large chunk of the ticket’s supporters slowly left or took shelter when rain started to pour at the beginning of Marcos’s speech.
Inside, the jampacked crowd in a sea of red and green roared as Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. showed up. The lucky ones got to shake his hands. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)