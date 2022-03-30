PHOTO ESSAY: Sun and Rain Over Pantukan

Marcos-Duterte supporters endure the heat of the scorching sun waiting for their candidates to appear on one of the mobile video walls installed in the venue of the Marcos-Duterte grand rally in Pantukan, Davao de Oro on 30 March 2022 . The video wall allows the crowd to see what’s happening onstage. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

PANTUKAN, Davao de Oro (MindaNews / 30 March) – One cannot tell the level of support outside the shelter of tents at the open grounds in Barangay Kingking where the Marcos-Duterte ticket held their campaign in the municipality of Pantukan on Wednesday (30 March 2022).

Pantukan, twice mistakenly called Tampukan in a speech by senatorial candidate Larry Gadon, is a first class municipality of Davao de Oro. In the 2019 elections, Pantukan had 53,050 out of Davao de Oro’s 462,942 registered voters.

The sortie began under the heat of a scorching sun with temperature rising to 33 degrees Celsius. Supporters were treated to appearances of rap artist Andrew E and some of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte likewise gave a speech and took selfies with the crowd, before the introduction of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. While most of those under the shelter of large tents around the grounds stayed put, a large chunk of the ticket’s supporters slowly left or took shelter when rain started to pour at the beginning of Marcos’s speech.

Inside, the jampacked crowd in a sea of red and green roared as Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. showed up. The lucky ones got to shake his hands. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

Even children came despite the heat. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president, takes time out to take a selfie with supporters, under the watchful eye of a Presidential Security Group personnel. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

The enterprising ones make use of placards to shield themselves from the rain. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

The dedicated ones stay put no matter what. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Under the giant shelter, the lucky ones who were able to secure seats are all smiles. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. meets the crowd. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

The crowd reach out as Bongbong shakes their hands. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

