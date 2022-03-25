Rival caravans By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - March 25, 2022 5:14 pm Police and Army personnel keep close watch as the caravans of Councilor Bruce Matabalao and re-electionist Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi cross paths along corner Tamontaka-Kalanganan road in Cotabato City at the start of the campaign for local elective posts on Friday, 25 March 2022. Matabalao is running for mayor under the United Bangsamoro Justice Party. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...