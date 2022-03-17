Sen. Pacquiao inspects hospital By Sarangani Information Office - March 17, 2022 6:43 pm Senator Manny Pacquiao inspects the newly-inaugurated Sarangani Provincial Hospital East Wing building on March 16, 2022 accompanied by Governor Steve Chiongbian, Vice Governor Elmer De Peralta, and some board members. Pacquiao initiated the construction of the hospital’s East Wing building which received a funding of P148 million. Photo courtesy of Sarangani Information Office Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...