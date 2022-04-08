PHOTO ESSAY: Leni in Davao del Norte

Vice President Leni Robredo attends the Partido Reporma’s Grand People’s Rally in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on 07 April 2022. Robredo lost in the Davao region in the vice presidential race in 2016. Rally participants chanted “Babawi kami.” MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

TAGUM CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) — Vice President Leni Robredo and her senatorial slate attended Partido Reporma’s Angat Buhay Lahat Grand People’s Rally at the New City Hall Open Grounds in Apokon, Tagum City on 07 April 2022. Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan was not around as Partido Reporma switched its support for President from Senator Panfilo Lacson to Robredo on March 24 but maintained its support for Senate President Tito Sotto for Vice President.

Robredo lost big in the Davao Region in the vice presidential race. The region voted for Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s running mate, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Davao del Norte Rep. and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Jr. introduced Robredo to the crowd. With them on stage were Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and Mayor Allan Rellon, behind them, the senatorial candidates and Partido Reporma’s candidates in Davao del Norte.

Robredo’s senatorial candidates Chel Diokno, reelectionist Risa Hontiveros, Sonny Matula, Sonny Trillanes, and representatives of reelectionist Leila de Lima, Alex Lacson, were also present, along with Neri Colmenares of the Makabayan Bloc and Partido Reportma’s Monsour del Rosario, who, like Alvarez, also switched support to Robredo from Lacson.

Also present was former Commissioner of the Commission on Elections Rowena Guanzon who is campaigning for Robredo and the P3PWD party-list.

Davao del Norte Rep. and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, president of the Partido Reporma (2nd from right) onstage with Vice President Leni Robredo, Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon (L) and Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib (R) at the Partido Reporma’s Angat Buhay Lahat Davao Region Grand People’s Rally in Tagum City on 07 April 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Supporters at the Reporma Grand People’s Rally at the New City Hall Open Grounds in Tagum City on 07 April 2022 gather near the stage but video walls were also installed to allow for a clearer view of what was happening onstage. Only portions of the huge venue was filled. MindaNews GREGORIO C. BUENO

Reporma Angat Buhay Lahat Grand People’s Rally attended by Vice President Leni Robredo and her senatorial slate at the New City Hall Open Grounds in Apokon, Tagum City on 07 April 2022. Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan is not present as Partido Reporma junked Senator Panfilo Lacson for President and switched support to Robredo but maintained its support for Senate President Tito Sotto for Vice President. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The crowd at 2:58 p.m. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Partido Reporma senatorial bet Monsour del Rosario. Like former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Jr., he also switched support to Leni Robredo for President on the same day Alvarez announced Partido Reporma in Davao Del Norte was supporting Robredo. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Senatorial candidate Neri Colmenares of the Makabayan Bloc. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Retired Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon campaigns for Vice President Leni Robredo and P3PWD party-list. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Senatorial candidate Sonny Matula. MindaNews photo by GREOGRIO C. BUENO

Reelectionist Senator Risa Hontiveros. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes, senatorial candidate in the May 2022 polls. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Senatorial candidate Chel Diokno drew the loudest cheers and applause among the senatorial candidates present. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Senator Leila de Lima, who is seeking reelection from her detention cell for what she claims are trumped up charges, is represented in the rally by her standee and former Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The rally ended with a nine-minute fireworks display. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

