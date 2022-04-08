PHOTO ESSAY: Leni in Davao del Norte

TAGUM CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) — Vice President Leni Robredo and her senatorial slate attended Partido Reporma’s Angat Buhay Lahat Grand People’s Rally at the New City Hall Open Grounds in Apokon, Tagum City on 07 April 2022. Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan was not around as Partido Reporma switched its support for President from Senator Panfilo Lacson to Robredo on March 24 but maintained its support for Senate President Tito Sotto for Vice President.
Robredo lost big in the Davao Region in the vice presidential race. The region voted for Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s running mate, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.
Davao del Norte Rep. and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Jr. introduced Robredo to the crowd. With them on stage were Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and Mayor Allan Rellon, behind them, the senatorial candidates and Partido Reporma’s candidates in Davao del Norte.
Robredo’s senatorial candidates Chel Diokno, reelectionist Risa Hontiveros, Sonny Matula, Sonny Trillanes, and representatives of reelectionist Leila de Lima, Alex Lacson, were also present, along with Neri Colmenares of the Makabayan Bloc and Partido Reportma’s Monsour del Rosario, who, like Alvarez, also switched support to Robredo from Lacson.
Also present was former Commissioner of the Commission on Elections Rowena Guanzon who is campaigning for Robredo and the P3PWD party-list.