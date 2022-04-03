Bihing Tahik By Jules L. Benitez - April 3, 2022 5:15 pm In Sinama, bihing tahik means seaside. The newest beach resort in Bongao, Tawi-tawi adopted Bihing Tahik as its name. The resort in Barangay Bahod, around three kilometers from the airport in Sanga-sanga, attracts beach goers because of its combed white shoreline and manicured lawn. A regular-sized bungalow with two matrimonial beds and a porch is rented out at P3,500 per night. Mindanews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...