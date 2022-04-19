Election Preparations

By
Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
-
Commission on Election officials in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao lead a coordinating conference at Alnor Mall in Cotabato City on Tuesday (19 April 2022) as part of the preparation for the upcoming May 9 elections. Participants include the military and the police, power distributors, logistics management companies, election watchdogs and other governmeth partners. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

