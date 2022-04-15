Good Friday ‘Photorun’

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – What to do on a Good Friday? Pre-pandemic times, there’s usually a procession first hour in the morning. But the past two years, the Catholic church had temporarily stopped the ritual, fearing it would become a super spreader event. The St. Michael’s Cathedral here announced there will be no procession again as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year.
So I did what I’d usually do in the early morning during weekends or holidays – a slow long run, 21 kilometers in all.
While many photo hobbyists go out in groups to do a “photowalk,” that is, taking pictures of anything that interest them during a walk, with sophisticated cameras and lenses hanging on their necks and shoulders, I love to do a “photorun.” Since the pandemic, I’ve been running solo to avoid a crowd. And I love the challenge of using the simplest of equipment – “the best camera in the world,” the one that’s always with me, my phone.
I started around 6 o’clock when it was cool, the temperature in the mid-20s, and finished the run almost 9:00, when my weather app said it was 30 Celsius but “feels like 35.” On my running belt are three bottles of water and half a peanut butter sandwich.