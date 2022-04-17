Ka Leody with T’boli By Contributed - April 18, 2022 7:53 am Presidential candidate Leodegario “Ka Leody” de Guzman (right, in red) and his running mate Walden Bello (to his right) join T’boli leaders for a lunch-meeting at the Tribal Hall in T’boli, South Cotabato on Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022. Bello posted this photograph on his FB account with this caption that while other candidates, referring to the three Presidential candidates who held a press conference in Makati, “were meeting to declare nothing, we were consulting with the Tboli people on what they want from public officials. Ka Leody was the first presidential candidate to meet with the Tboli people here in Brgy Lemsnolon.” Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...