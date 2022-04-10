KKK-Davao By Carmen Lauzon-Gatmaytan - April 10, 2022 5:55 pm Youth supporters of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in Davao City declare they are for KKK (“Kay Kiko Kami”) and for the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem. The group proceeded to the steps leading to the Sangguniang Panlungsod building in Davao City, after attending a mass for their candidates at the San Pedro Cathedral across the street. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is running for Vice President with Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as her President. Photo by CARMEN LAUZON-GATMAYTAN Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...