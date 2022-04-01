Leni in Lanao del Sur By Froilan Gallardo - April 2, 2022 6:42 am LENIwanag Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters, many of them young voters, at the LENIwanag Marawi rally at the Sagonsongan Area 6 transitory shelters in Marawi City on Friday, 01 April 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Senator Francis Pangilinan(left) and Vice President Leni Robredo woo supporters at the LENIwanag Marawi rally at the Open Court of the Area 6 transitory shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City on Friday, 01 April, 2022. Robredo is running for President with Pangilinan as her running mate. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Pink hijab Vice President Leni Robredo, candidate for President, wears a pink hijab during her meeting with women weavers in Buadiposo, Lanao del Sur on Friday, 01 April 2022 before proceeding to the LENIwanag Marawi rally in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City. She thanked supporters for attending the rally despite their preparations for Ramadan which was expected to start April 2. The Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro announced last night that Ramadan will start on Sunday, April 3. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...