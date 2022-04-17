Leni with Sumilao farmers By Contributed - April 18, 2022 7:53 am While three male candidates for President held a press conference noon of Easter Sunday (17 April 2022) in a five-star hotel in Makati City (one of them calling on Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race), Robredo spends her Easter Sunday lunch in her hometown in Naga City with farmers from Sumilao, Bukidnon who marched from Sumilao to Malcanang in 2007 to reclaim their lands, marched again in 2016 to express their support for her bid for the Vice Presidency and now for the Presidency. Photo from Leni Robredo’s Twitter account Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...