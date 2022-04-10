‘Mall Walk’ for Leni

Bobby Timonera
A young Meranaw Muslim on a fast during Ramadan joins supporters of the Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tandem in a “mall walk” at Gaisano Mall Sunday afternoon (10 April 2022). They first visited Robinsons Place in Barangay Tubod, then walked 1.5 kilometers to Gaisano in the poblacion area. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
Youth supporters of Leni-Kiko remind the public to file their annual income tax returns during the “mall walk” at Gaisano-Iligan. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

