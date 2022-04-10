‘Mall Walk’ for Leni By Bobby Timonera - April 10, 2022 7:08 pm A young Meranaw Muslim on a fast during Ramadan joins supporters of the Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tandem in a “mall walk” at Gaisano Mall Sunday afternoon (10 April 2022). They first visited Robinsons Place in Barangay Tubod, then walked 1.5 kilometers to Gaisano in the poblacion area. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Youth supporters of Leni-Kiko remind the public to file their annual income tax returns during the “mall walk” at Gaisano-Iligan. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...