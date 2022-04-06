Ramadan Trade Fair By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - April 6, 2022 5:07 pm Fasting employees come to buy their favorite food items for the break of fast at the Ramadan Trade Fair inside the Bangsamoro Government Complex in Cotabato City on Wednesday (6 April 2022). Employees have made work time adjustments, starting at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The trade fair is an initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAFAR) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry( MTIT). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...