Sumilao Farmers By Marivic Omandam Davis - April 5, 2022 10:20 pm Farmers from the municipality of Sumilao in Bukidnon passed by Iligan City on Monday (4 April 2022) as part of their nationwide caravan to help in the presidential campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo. The farmers, who marched all the way to Malacañang in 2007 in their fight to reclaim their land from San Miguel Corporation, was assisted by Robredo's non-governmental organization, the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal or Saligan, in their struggle to reclaim their land. The farmers also campaigned for Robredo in her vice presidential bid in 2016. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS