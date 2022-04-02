Visiting ‘Ground Zero’ By Gregorio C. Bueno - April 2, 2022 10:19 pm Senatorial candidates Sonny Matula (L) and Teddy Baguilat (R) with Alex Lacson (not in photo) visit ‘Ground Zero,’ the former main battle area between government forces and the ISIS-inspired Maute Group in Marawi City in 2017. The three senatorial bets proceeded to the area after attending the LENIwanag Marawi rally at the Area 6 transitional shelters for displaced Marawi residents in Barangay Sagonsongan on Friday, 1 April 2022. MindaNews chanced upon the group while going around ‘Ground Zero’ to check on the progress of the rehabilitation efforts. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...