Zamboanga's Baywalk By Jules L. Benitez - April 5, 2022 3:29 pm For the older generation, this has always been called as Cawa-cawa, a seashore shaped like a giant wok. Just two decades ago, it used to be a beach front where folks in the city would go for swimming. Recently, pollution set in and people were warned against swimming here. The city government instead improved on the shoreline and converted it into a modern park, best experienced at sunset and into the night. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.