Today is Election Day
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Baste votes
Photo courtesy of
May 9, 2022
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Clad in black “Davao” shirt, jogging pants and slippers, Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte shades his ballot inside his polling precinct in Catigan Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Duterte is a candidate for mayor, a post held by his father for 22 years and by his sister for nine years. Photo courtesy of PTV Davao
Search
-- ad here--