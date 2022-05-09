our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Baste votes

Clad in black “Davao” shirt, jogging pants and slippers, Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte shades his ballot inside his polling precinct in Catigan Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Duterte is a candidate for mayor, a post held by his father for 22 years and by his sister for nine years. Photo courtesy of PTV Davao

