Crowded Bus

Passengers at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal swarm a bus headed for Digos City Sunday morning (8 May 2022), eve of election day, as many city dwellers try to go home to cast their votes. The free bus rides provided by the Department of Transportation and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board further exacerbated the long queue among passengers, the line reaching up to 500 meters from the bus terminal entrance. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
The long queue for the bus ride home. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
