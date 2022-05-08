Today is Election Day
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Early Duty
Froilan Gallardo
May 9, 2022
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Teachers in the municipality of Lala in Lanao del Norte get the ballot boxes as early as 2 a.m. so they can open the polling precincts early. Today’s voting starts at 6 a.m. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Search
-- ad here--