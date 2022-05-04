Days Before Elections
Election Duty
Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
May 4, 2022
The COMELEC-BARMM leads the multi-agency sendoff ceremony at the Camp Salipada K. Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao on Wednesday (4 May 2022) for 1,700 policemen who will serve as members of the Board of Election Inspectors in case there will be teachers who will refuse to serve or be disqualified to be part of the BEIs on election day. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
