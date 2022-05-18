Face-to-face Graduation By Walter I. Balane - May 18, 2022 1:45 pm Eighty eight candidates for graduation of the Bukidnon State University – Elementary Laboratory School in Malaybalay City attend the 88th graduation ceremonies at the university gymnasium Wednesday morning (18 May 2022). The event, the first of a series of scheduled graduation rites in BukSU, is the first in-person event of its kind held in the university since the lockdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers made sure that minimum health protocols are observed and went through vetting via the university health and safety office. Photo contributed WALTER I. BALANE