Food Packs from Inday Sara By Gregorio C. Bueno - May 31, 2022 1:34 pm A personnel of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) distribute food packs to public utility drivers in Davao City on Tuesday (31 May 2022). The traffic aide said the food packs – containing rice, canned goods and noodles – are from Mayor Sara Duterte, who just won the vice presidential race and is celebrating her 44th birthday. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO