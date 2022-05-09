Today is Election Day
Health Protocol at the Precincts
Riz P. Sunio
May 9, 2022
Voters at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City strictly follow health protocols as everyone inside this precinct are wearing face masks while fillng up their ballots on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO
At the GSIS Heights Elementary School in Davao City, voters are reminded to observe health protocols before entering their precincts on election day (9 May 2022). The COMELEC has reminded voters to continue observing health protocols as COVID-19 is still around. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO
A voter at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City gets her temperature checked before entering her precinct on election day (9 May 2022). The COMELEC has reminded voters to continue observing health protocols as COVID-19 is still around. MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO
