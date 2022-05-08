Heightened Security

our-vote-2022-logo-1
An Army soldier checks on the identification papers of passengers of a vehicle entering Marawi City on Sunday (8 May 2022), eve of election day. The soldiers are checking all vehicles to discourage flying voters. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
