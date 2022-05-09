our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Indelible Ink

INDELIBLE INK. An Army soldier applies indelible ink on the fingernail of a voter after it was found out that she left her precinct without a stain on any of her fingernails after casting her vote at the Sultan Conding Elementary School inside the sprawling Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City Monday morning (9 May 9, 2022). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
