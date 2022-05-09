Today is Election Day
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Lopez votes
Photo courtesy of
May 9, 2022
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Lawyer Ruy Elias Lopez, former three-term Representative of Davao City’s 3rd congressional district who is challenging the mayoralty bid of Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, shows the indelible ink on his forefinger after casting his vote in Precinct 2876A in Baguio Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Photo courtesy of Team Ruy elias Lopez
Search
-- ad here--