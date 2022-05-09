Today is Election Day
PPCRV Volunteers
Gregorio C. Bueno
May 9, 2022
Volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting help a senior citizen locate her precinct at the GSIS Heights Elementary School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO
Volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting help voters locate their precincts at the Malaybalay City Central School in Malaybalay City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
