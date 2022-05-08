Days Before Elections
President’s Precinct
Gregorio C. Bueno
May 8, 2022
Members of the Board of Election Inspectors for Precinct No. 1245A at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City – where President Rodrigo Duterte and Mayor Sara Duterte will cast their votes – work overtime on Sunday afternoon (8 May 2022) to prepare the room for the May 9 elections. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
