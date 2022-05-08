President’s Precinct

our-vote-2022-logo-1
Members of the Board of Election Inspectors for Precinct No. 1245A at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City – where President Rodrigo Duterte and Mayor Sara Duterte will cast their votes – work overtime on Sunday afternoon (8 May 2022) to prepare the room for the May 9 elections. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
