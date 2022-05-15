Pride of Koronadal By Presidential Photo - May 15, 2022 11:40 pm President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presents the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1CL Krystlenn Ivany G. Quemado of Koronadal City during the Philippine Military Academy commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on May 15, 2022. The 21-year old Quemado, Cum Laude and Valedictorian of Class Bagsik-Diwa, is joining the Philippine Navy. REY BANIQUET/ Presidential Photo