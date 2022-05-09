Today is Election Day
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporter’s Field Notes
Pulong votes
Photo courtesy of
May 9, 2022
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Rep. Paolo Duterte casts his vote at the Catalunan Grande Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Duterte is seeking a second term at the House of Representatives. Photo courtesy of PTV
Search
-- ad here--