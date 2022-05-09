our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Facebook Twitter Youtube
our-vote-2022-logo-1

Pulong votes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Rep. Paolo Duterte casts his vote at the Catalunan Grande Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Duterte is seeking a second term at the House of Representatives. Photo courtesy of PTV

-- ad here--

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com

© Mindanews 2016 | All Rights Reserved