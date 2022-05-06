our-vote-2022-logo-1
Days Before Elections
Rain and Rally: UniTeam Miting de Avance-Mindanao

Supporters brave the rain to attend the Miting de Avance –Mindanao of Uniteam bets Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte at the New City Hall grounds of Tagum City on 5 May 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
A kid is hoisted to get a better glimpse of the stage during the Miting de Avance –Mindanao of Uniteam bets Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte at the New City Hall grounds of Tagum City on 5 May 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Supporters ignore the rain as they gather for the miting de avance of Uniteam at the Tagum City Hall grounds in Davao del Norte on May 5, 2022. Mindanews Photo
